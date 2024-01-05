Should You Invest in Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) Now?

The public float for VIGL is 12.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume for VIGL on January 05, 2024 was 110.51K shares.

VIGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ: VIGL) has decreased by -2.51 when compared to last closing price of 3.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Ivana Magovčević-Liebisch, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Gray, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, at 3:50 p.m. E.T.

VIGL’s Market Performance

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has seen a -9.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.90% decline in the past month and a -39.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for VIGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.06% for VIGL stock, with a simple moving average of -54.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIGL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VIGL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VIGL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $4 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VIGL Trading at -31.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIGL fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Vigil Neuroscience Inc saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIGL starting from Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Nov 20. After this action, Magovcevic-Liebisch Ivana now owns 207,687 shares of Vigil Neuroscience Inc, valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIGL

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.51. Equity return is now at value -46.19, with -42.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vigil Neuroscience Inc (VIGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.