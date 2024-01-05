Should You Invest in Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) Now?

The public float for RAIN is 24.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for RAIN on January 05, 2024 was 238.02K shares.

Rain Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: RAIN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 1.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-16 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, offer traders huge upside potential but also carry significant risks. One strategy used by some investors to identify promising penny stocks is tracking insider trading activity through SEC filings.

RAIN’s Market Performance

Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.97% gain in the past month and a 39.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for RAIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for RAIN’s stock, with a -54.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RAIN Trading at 7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1930. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc saw 0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from TANG KEVIN C, who sale 40,132 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 18. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 3,850,513 shares of Rain Oncology Inc, valued at $48,560 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Rain Oncology Inc, sale 109,435 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 3,890,645 shares at $131,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -97.04, with -81.79 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rain Oncology Inc (RAIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.