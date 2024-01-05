Should You Invest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIW is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIW is $21.78, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for HIW is 104.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.34% of that float. The average trading volume for HIW on January 05, 2024 was 1.36M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HIW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has surged by 1.34 when compared to previous closing price of 22.47, but the company has seen a -1.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Highwoods’ (HIW) rating outlook gets revised to negative by S&P Global Ratings as overall office real estate market fundamentals continue to remain weak. Credit ratings were reaffirmed at BBB.

HIW’s Market Performance

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has experienced a -1.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.95% rise in the past month, and a 16.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for HIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.21% for HIW stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HIW Trading at 12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.61. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Leary Brian M, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $17.67 back on Oct 27. After this action, Leary Brian M now owns 92,386 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc., valued at $17,670 using the latest closing price.

Klinck Theodore J, the President and CEO of Highwoods Properties, Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $19.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Klinck Theodore J is holding 337,177 shares at $99,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.14 for the present operating margin

+34.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.95. Equity return is now at value 5.58, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 130.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.54. Total debt to assets is 53.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.