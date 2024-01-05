Should You Invest in First Bancorp PR (FBP) Now?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for FBP is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBP is $17.70, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for FBP is 168.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.84% of that float. The average trading volume for FBP on January 05, 2024 was 1.24M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FBP) stock’s latest price update

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 16.17. However, the company has experienced a -5.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

FBP’s Market Performance

FBP’s stock has fallen by -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.19% and a quarterly rise of 18.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for First Bancorp PR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for FBP’s stock, with a 18.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FBP Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from Power Carlos, who sale 9,433 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Power Carlos now owns 246,793 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $155,670 using the latest closing price.

ALEMAN AURELIO, the President and CEO of First Bancorp PR, sale 50,000 shares at $15.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that ALEMAN AURELIO is holding 1,176,325 shares at $789,645 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at +30.76. The total capital return value is set at 17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 23.09, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on First Bancorp PR (FBP), the company’s capital structure generated 76.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.39. Total debt to assets is 5.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.