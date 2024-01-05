Should You Invest in Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Now?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 816.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BROS is at 2.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BROS is 54.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.61% of that float. The average trading volume for BROS on January 05, 2024 was 1.31M shares.

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 31.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Dutch Bros (BROS) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

BROS’s Market Performance

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has seen a -3.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.13% gain in the past month and a 29.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for BROS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.25% for BROS’s stock, with a 8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BROS Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.95. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Boersma Travis, who sale 40,976 shares at the price of $32.04 back on Dec 29. After this action, Boersma Travis now owns 1,347,853 shares of Dutch Bros Inc, valued at $1,312,879 using the latest closing price.

DM Individual Aggregator, LLC, the 10% Owner of Dutch Bros Inc, sale 20,552 shares at $32.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that DM Individual Aggregator, LLC is holding 1,347,853 shares at $658,494 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

+24.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value 1.07, with 0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), the company’s capital structure generated 484.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.89. Total debt to assets is 52.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 383.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.