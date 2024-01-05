Should You Invest in Asana Inc (ASAN) Now?

The public float for ASAN is 76.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.30% of that float. The average trading volume for ASAN on January 05, 2024 was 2.59M shares.

The stock price of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 17.05, but the company has seen a -12.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Asana is a top performer in the work management solutions sector with impressive revenue growth and high customer retention rate. The company’s innovative features, high gross profit margins, and seamless integration with third-party applications position it as a leader in the industry. Despite challenges such as single-product focus and profitability concerns, Asana’s proactive approach and competitive valuation make it well-positioned for future growth.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has fallen by -12.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.56% and a quarterly drop of -0.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for Asana Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.86% for ASAN’s stock, with a -15.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $20 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -27.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Asana Inc saw -10.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 763,993 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $19.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 763,993 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -79.67, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asana Inc (ASAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.