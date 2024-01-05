Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) is above average at 41.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.

The public float for FOUR is 55.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FOUR on January 05, 2024 was 1.30M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 70.60. However, the company has experienced a -5.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Shift4 Payments is a payment processor serving over 200,000 business locations across various industries. The stock has seen a significant increase lately fueled by acquisition rumors, but it remains reasonably priced compared to its peers. Analysts are estimating growth will accelerate in 2024 while the company generates increasing free cash flow.

FOUR’s Market Performance

FOUR’s stock has fallen by -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.24% and a quarterly rise of 31.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.88% for Shift4 Payments Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for FOUR stock, with a simple moving average of 12.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FOUR Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.32. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Nov 28. After this action, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah now owns 7,717 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $65,040 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 273,170 shares at $650,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Equity return is now at value 28.95, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.