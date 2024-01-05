Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 35.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Sealed Air (SEE) reports year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to witness lower volumes across its markets.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SEE is $40.55, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for SEE is 143.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SEE on January 05, 2024 was 2.61M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a 8.21% rise in the past month, and a 13.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for SEE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for SEE’s stock, with a -5.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SEE Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +14.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.53. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -0.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.99 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp. stands at +8.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.75. Equity return is now at value 98.66, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp. (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 1,090.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.60. Total debt to assets is 60.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 955.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.