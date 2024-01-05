Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO)’s stock price has plunge by -7.52relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Sangamo (SGMO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) is $2.79, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for SGMO is 158.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.82% of that float. On January 05, 2024, SGMO’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO stock saw an increase of -7.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.02% and a quarterly increase of -8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.12% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.46% for SGMO’s stock, with a -50.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SGMO Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares surge +9.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4625. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-180.85 for the present operating margin

+89.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc stands at -172.76. The total capital return value is set at -52.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.05. Equity return is now at value -112.37, with -61.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.