Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s (SGBX) Stock: A -3.44% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has gone down by -5.14% for the week, with a -8.18% drop in the past month and a 2.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.91% for SGBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.44% for SGBX’s stock, with a -6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SGBX is -2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SGBX is 10.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SGBX on January 05, 2024 was 1.49M shares.

SGBX) stock’s latest price update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SGBX)’s stock price has plunge by -0.43relation to previous closing price of 0.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Ted Ayvas – Investor Relations Paul Galvin – Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer Tricia Kaelin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Safe & Green Holdings Third Quarter 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation.

SGBX Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGBX fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4765. In addition, Safe & Green Holdings Corp saw -2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.64 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safe & Green Holdings Corp stands at -34.10. The total capital return value is set at -30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -141.93, with -60.47 for asset returns.

Based on Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX), the company’s capital structure generated 51.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.08. Total debt to assets is 28.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.