Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Stock Observes 7.72% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has gone down by -2.43% for the week, with a 4.26% rise in the past month and a 19.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for QSR’s stock, with a 7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) is $109.23, which is $4.15 above the current market price. The public float for QSR is 307.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on January 05, 2024 was 1.52M shares.

QSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 76.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-30 that Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest quick-service restaurants in the world. I believe the appointment of J. Patrick Doyle as Executive Chair of the Board should create value for shareholders. RBI is underpinned by strong high quality brands that should enable for predictable cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $85 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QSR Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.44. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw -2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from CURTIS THOMAS BENJAMIN, who sale 3,027 shares at the price of $73.68 back on Dec 15. After this action, CURTIS THOMAS BENJAMIN now owns 18,022 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $223,031 using the latest closing price.

Shear David Chan, the President, International of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 2,661 shares at $73.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Shear David Chan is holding 178,216 shares at $196,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.19 for the present operating margin

+55.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at +15.50. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.03. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 577.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.25. Total debt to assets is 63.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 567.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.