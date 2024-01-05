Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RENB is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RENB is 29.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RENB on January 05, 2024 was 126.59K shares.

RENB) stock’s latest price update

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.55 compared to its previous closing price of 3.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-06-01 that Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares are trading lower Wednesday after Hindenburg Research issued a bearish report on the company. Last week, federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men being charged in a “murder-for-hire” conspiracy, which resulted in the.

RENB’s Market Performance

Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a 13.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.81% gain in the past month and a -23.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for RENB’s stock, with a 74.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENB Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -29.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26. Equity return is now at value -70.32, with -58.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.74. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.