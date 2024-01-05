Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 65.76, however, the company has experienced a -2.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that Regency Centers shares have underperformed the S&P 500 but are positioned for a better 2024 if interest rates remain stable. The company’s strong geographic diversification and focus on grocery-anchored locations make it resilient to the growth of e-commerce. Regency has a high occupancy rate and is successfully re-leasing anchor spaces, which will contribute to incremental net operating income and revenue growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REG is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for REG is $70.71, which is $5.13 above the current price. The public float for REG is 183.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REG on January 05, 2024 was 1.01M shares.

REG’s Market Performance

REG stock saw an increase of -2.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.69% and a quarterly increase of 14.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Regency Centers Corporation (REG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for REG’s stock, with a 6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

REG Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.05. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from STEIN MARTIN E JR, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, STEIN MARTIN E JR now owns 311,899 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $1,700,000 using the latest closing price.

ROTH ALAN TODD, the EVP, E. Regional Pres. of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 3,869 shares at $64.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that ROTH ALAN TODD is holding 13,250 shares at $249,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 5.62, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.