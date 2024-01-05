Real-Time Update: Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has gone down by -3.74% for the week, with a 4.05% rise in the past month and a 18.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.51% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for IR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) is above average at 39.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IR is 404.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IR on January 05, 2024 was 2.56M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has soared by 0.29 in relation to previous closing price of 74.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Ingersoll Rand (IR) benefits from strength across its businesses, solid product offerings and acquired assets. However, the softness of its life sciences business is concerning.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $73 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

IR Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.22. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Schiesl Andrew R, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $71.89 back on Dec 05. After this action, Schiesl Andrew R now owns 45,263 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $934,505 using the latest closing price.

Schiesl Andrew R sale 9,532 shares at $66.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Schiesl Andrew R is holding 58,263 shares at $631,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.