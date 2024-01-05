Real-Time Update: CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has seen a -4.21% decrease in the past week, with a 44.44% gain in the past month, and a -5.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for COMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.53% for COMM stock, with a simple moving average of -27.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by analysts is $2.22, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for COMM is 204.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.91% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of COMM was 3.83M shares.

COMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) has plunged by -1.80 when compared to previous closing price of 2.78, but the company has seen a -4.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-21 that The telecom equipment supplier made a list of top ESG businesses. It received a higher score than such famous names as Deere and T-Mobile.

COMM Trading at 33.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +56.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMM fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, CommScope Holding Company Inc saw -3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMM starting from ter Linde Koen, who purchase 13,513 shares at the price of $1.84 back on Dec 07. After this action, ter Linde Koen now owns 236,300 shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc, valued at $24,857 using the latest closing price.

Watts Claudius E. IV, the Director of CommScope Holding Company Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Watts Claudius E. IV is holding 841,030 shares at $41,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.83 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for CommScope Holding Company Inc stands at -13.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.09. Equity return is now at value -1838.38, with -17.83 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.