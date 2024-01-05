Real-Time Update: ATIF Holdings Ltd (ATIF) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of ATIF Holdings Ltd (ATIF) has seen a 36.68% increase in the past week, with a 11.82% gain in the past month, and a -5.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.77% for ATIF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.01% for ATIF’s stock, with a -19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ATIF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATIF is -0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATIF is 4.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATIF on January 05, 2024 was 5.47K shares.

ATIF) stock’s latest price update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ATIF) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.13 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 36.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-17 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).

ATIF Trading at 16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.41%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIF rose by +36.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9826. In addition, ATIF Holdings Ltd saw 17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.41 for the present operating margin

+76.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATIF Holdings Ltd stands at -117.64. The total capital return value is set at -81.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.64. Equity return is now at value -130.01, with -58.53 for asset returns.

Based on ATIF Holdings Ltd (ATIF), the company’s capital structure generated 71.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.79. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATIF Holdings Ltd (ATIF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.