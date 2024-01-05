Rambus Inc. (RMBS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 23.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $77.17, which is $12.76 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 106.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On January 05, 2024, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has plunged by -1.83 when compared to previous closing price of 63.91, but the company has seen a -8.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Rambus (RMBS) concluded the recent trading session at $62.74, signifying a -1.83% move from its prior day’s close.

RMBS’s Market Performance

Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has seen a -8.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.25% decline in the past month and a 9.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for RMBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.83% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.06% for the last 200 days.

RMBS Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.25. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw -8.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 16,904 shares at the price of $66.35 back on Dec 11. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 151,319 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $1,121,548 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Desmond, the SVP, CFO of Rambus Inc., sale 6,838 shares at $64.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Lynch Desmond is holding 57,360 shares at $442,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.