QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has increased by 10.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ: QSG ) just reported results for the first quarter of 2024. QuantaSing Group reported earnings per share of 7 cents.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Right Now?

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QSG is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for QSG is 38.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSG on January 05, 2024 was 51.12K shares.

QSG’s Market Performance

QSG stock saw a decrease of -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -27.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.46% for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.94% for QSG’s stock, with a -76.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSG stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for QSG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSG in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

QSG Trading at -25.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSG fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7693. In addition, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.69 for the present operating margin

+87.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR stands at -3.52. The total capital return value is set at -113.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.32. Equity return is now at value 126.73, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 7.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.19 and the total asset turnover is 3.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.