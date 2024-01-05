PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 100.47. However, the company has seen a -3.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching PulteGroup (PHM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE: PHM) is 8.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PHM is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PulteGroup Inc (PHM) is $105.11, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for PHM is 214.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On January 05, 2024, PHM’s average trading volume was 2.20M shares.

PHM’s Market Performance

The stock of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has seen a -3.48% decrease in the past week, with a 10.21% rise in the past month, and a 38.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for PHM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.35% for PHM stock, with a simple moving average of 30.73% for the last 200 days.

PHM Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.43. In addition, PulteGroup Inc saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHM starting from Snyder Lila, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $80.73 back on Aug 03. After this action, Snyder Lila now owns 5,540 shares of PulteGroup Inc, valued at $322,936 using the latest closing price.

OShaughnessy Robert, the Exec. VP & CFO of PulteGroup Inc, sale 115,102 shares at $66.90 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that OShaughnessy Robert is holding 177,564 shares at $7,700,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for PulteGroup Inc stands at +16.03. The total capital return value is set at 31.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 30.38, with 18.45 for asset returns.

Based on PulteGroup Inc (PHM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 18.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PulteGroup Inc (PHM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.