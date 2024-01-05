Precigen Inc (PGEN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for PGEN is 125.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.05% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of PGEN was 1.38M shares.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.76 in relation to previous closing price of 1.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-18 that GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen, will present a corporate and clinical overview at the 42nd Annual J.P.

PGEN’s Market Performance

Precigen Inc (PGEN) has seen a -7.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.56% gain in the past month and a -5.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for PGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for PGEN’s stock, with a 4.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGEN Trading at 10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGEN fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2499. In addition, Precigen Inc saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGEN starting from KIRK RANDAL J, who purchase 96,686 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Dec 28. After this action, KIRK RANDAL J now owns 1,096,686 shares of Precigen Inc, valued at $136,327 using the latest closing price.

KINDLER JEFFREY B, the Director of Precigen Inc, sale 96,686 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that KINDLER JEFFREY B is holding 238,275 shares at $136,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-277.25 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Precigen Inc stands at -296.47. The total capital return value is set at -31.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.86. Equity return is now at value -58.59, with -37.79 for asset returns.

Based on Precigen Inc (PGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 40.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 22.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Precigen Inc (PGEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.