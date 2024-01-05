PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has decreased by -0.49 when compared to last closing price of 145.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-01 that The IT sector outperformed the S&P 500 in 2023, with a total return of over 56%, while more than 70% of SPX member underperformed the broad market. The Materials sector underperformed the S&P 500, with a rise of 12.5%, but I see PPG has possessing above-average growth potential in 2024. PPG Industries features strong earnings growth and a reliable dividend yield.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is above average at 24.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) is $156.85, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 235.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PPG on January 05, 2024 was 1.62M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has seen a -3.50% decrease in the past week, with a 1.23% rise in the past month, and a 8.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for PPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for PPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.07% for the last 200 days.

PPG Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.34. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Morales Vincent J, who sale 3,700 shares at the price of $143.33 back on Aug 01. After this action, Morales Vincent J now owns 22,665 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $530,321 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Executive Chairman of PPG Industries, Inc., sale 58,378 shares at $145.46 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 195,706 shares at $8,491,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+33.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at +5.82. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.54. Equity return is now at value 20.57, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 115.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.67. Total debt to assets is 36.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.