Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL)’s stock price has gone decline by 0.00 in comparison to its previous close of 2.32, however, the company has experienced a -9.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that The space stock sector remains speculative but also highly interesting. Traditionally, space companies highly align with and are funded by the government.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for PL is 167.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of PL was 1.52M shares.

PL’s Market Performance

PL’s stock has seen a -9.38% decrease for the week, with a -9.38% drop in the past month and a -10.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for Planet Labs PBC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for PL’s stock, with a -26.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PL Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -9.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.46 back on Jan 02. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 845,509 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Ashley F., the CFO & COO of Planet Labs PBC, sale 1,000 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Johnson Ashley F. is holding 875,932 shares at $2,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.29, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.