Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) is 10.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is $251.37, which is $21.75 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On January 05, 2024, PXD’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

PXD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has dropped by -1.18 compared to previous close of 232.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that ExxonMobil wants to buy Pioneer Natural Resources to expand its footprint in the U.S. onshore drilling market. U.S. regulators have been increasingly critical of large mergers in recent years.

PXD’s Market Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has seen a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.32% decline in the past month and a 7.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for PXD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for PXD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.17% for the last 200 days.

PXD Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.66. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXD starting from KLEINMAN MARK H, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $224.83 back on Dec 29. After this action, KLEINMAN MARK H now owns 43,964 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., valued at $786,891 using the latest closing price.

Dreyfus Maria S., the Director of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., sale 10,632 shares at $226.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dreyfus Maria S. is holding 4,066 shares at $2,409,434 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.