Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) by analysts is $1.33, which is $0.76 above the current market price. The public float for CATX is 202.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of CATX was 502.62K shares.

CATX) stock’s latest price update

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX)’s stock price has plunge by 37.02relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-02 that SEATTLE, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced that Thijs Spoor, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 12 p.m. PT. Management will also participate at investor conferences alongside the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CATX’s Market Performance

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has seen a 20.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 109.10% gain in the past month and a 93.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.57% for CATX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 74.04% for CATX’s stock, with a 24.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CATX Trading at 99.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.62%, as shares surge +117.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATX rose by +20.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3429. In addition, Perspective Therapeutics Inc saw 41.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CATX starting from Williamson Robert F III, who purchase 3,663 shares at the price of $0.33 back on Dec 21. After this action, Williamson Robert F III now owns 3,663 shares of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,203 using the latest closing price.

Puhlmann Markus, the Chief Medical Officer of Perspective Therapeutics Inc, purchase 400,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Puhlmann Markus is holding 1,095,425 shares at $137,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.47 for the present operating margin

+42.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perspective Therapeutics Inc stands at -67.36. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.23. Equity return is now at value -29.53, with -27.07 for asset returns.

Based on Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.85. Total debt to assets is 0.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (CATX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.