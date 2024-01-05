Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has increased by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 68.80. However, the company has seen a -0.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that The stocks of long-neglected small companies are finally showing signs of life as the market rally broadens. But these tiny companies still remain vastly undervalued.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.56x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) by analysts is $77.62, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 150.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of PFGC was 918.12K shares.

PFGC’s Market Performance

PFGC stock saw an increase of -0.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.49% and a quarterly increase of 21.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for PFGC’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $72 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.84. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw -0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from SINGER DAVID V, who sale 955 shares at the price of $62.76 back on Nov 20. After this action, SINGER DAVID V now owns 9,417 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $59,936 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T. sale 2,000 shares at $55.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 155,035 shares at $111,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.94 and the total asset turnover is 4.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.