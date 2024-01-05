PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 7.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-04 that MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PennantPark Investment Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: PNNT) announced that it will report results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 after the close of the financial markets.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PNNT is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PNNT is $7.00, which is -$0.05 below the current market price. The public float for PNNT is 63.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for PNNT on January 05, 2024 was 361.37K shares.

PNNT’s Market Performance

The stock of PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has seen a 2.52% increase in the past week, with a 11.35% rise in the past month, and a 14.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for PNNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.13% for PNNT’s stock, with a 16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNNT stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for PNNT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PNNT in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $6.75 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PNNT Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNNT rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, PennantPark Investment Corporation saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNNT starting from Briones Jose A, who purchase 1,565 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Dec 05. After this action, Briones Jose A now owns 242,031 shares of PennantPark Investment Corporation, valued at $9,983 using the latest closing price.

Briones Jose A, the Director of PennantPark Investment Corporation, purchase 1,557 shares at $6.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Briones Jose A is holding 240,466 shares at $9,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNNT

The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.93.

Based on PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT), the company’s capital structure generated 102.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.72. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -84.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.47 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.