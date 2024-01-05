Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) has surged by 2.15 when compared to previous closing price of 15.37, but the company has seen a -4.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Pebblebrook (PEB) disposes of 146,000 square feet of retail space and two parking facilities in Downtown Chicago for $30 million, bringing the total dispositions for 2023 to $330.8 million.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is $15.38, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for PEB is 118.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEB on January 05, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB’s stock has seen a -4.03% decrease for the week, with a 15.27% rise in the past month and a 20.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of 13.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PEB Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.97. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.