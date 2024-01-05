Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 4.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Investors need to pay close attention to Payoneer Global (PAYO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PAYO is 258.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYO on January 05, 2024 was 2.46M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stock saw a decrease of -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for PAYO’s stock, with a -7.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PAYO Trading at -6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -4.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Kraft Arnon, who sale 39,723 shares at the price of $5.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Kraft Arnon now owns 729,371 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $211,414 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc, sale 14,073 shares at $5.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 2,741,429 shares at $71,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 0.94 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.