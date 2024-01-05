Ouster Inc (OUST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen a -14.50% decrease in the past week, with a 21.28% gain in the past month, and a 48.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.26% for OUST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of 24.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OUST is 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OUST is 21.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on January 05, 2024 was 736.56K shares.

OUST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ouster Inc (NYSE: OUST) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 6.87, but the company has seen a -14.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As horror film fans know, there’s safety in numbers but robust profitability may be more closer to the domain of uncommon stocks to buy for growth. Don’t get me wrong – if you find yourself facing the market equivalent of a hockey-mask-wearing villain, you should probably consider the tried-and-true strength-in-numbers narrative.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OUST Trading at 22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, Ouster Inc saw -10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 241 shares at the price of $6.85 back on Dec 18. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 257,814 shares of Ouster Inc, valued at $1,651 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the Chief Operating Officer of Ouster Inc, sale 3,726 shares at $5.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 258,055 shares at $22,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc stands at -337.71. The total capital return value is set at -57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.26. Equity return is now at value -188.96, with -128.31 for asset returns.

Based on Ouster Inc (OUST), the company’s capital structure generated 32.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.67. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ouster Inc (OUST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.