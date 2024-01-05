Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 30.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Omega Healthcare Investors is a healthcare real estate investment trust specializing in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. OHI offers a stable and lucrative investment opportunity with reliable income streams derived from long-term leases and contractual rent escalations. OHI provides an attractive dividend yield of approximately 8.71% and has a track record of steadily increasing its dividend over time.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is $32.43, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 244.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OHI on January 05, 2024 was 2.01M shares.

OHI’s Market Performance

The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has seen a -0.91% decrease in the past week, with a -3.24% drop in the past month, and a -7.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for OHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.97% for OHI’s stock, with a -0.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OHI Trading at -3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares sank -1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.78. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. saw -0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 56.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.