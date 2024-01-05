Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORI is 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORI is $30.00, which is $0.46 above the current price. The public float for ORI is 258.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORI on January 05, 2024 was 1.26M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ORI) stock’s latest price update

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.58relation to previous closing price of 29.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly rise of 10.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for Old Republic International Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.16% for ORI stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ORI Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, Old Republic International Corp. saw 0.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from ADACHI BARBARA, who purchase 3,620 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Aug 02. After this action, ADACHI BARBARA now owns 5,920 shares of Old Republic International Corp., valued at $100,057 using the latest closing price.

OBERST STEPHEN J, the Executive Vice President of Old Republic International Corp., sale 26,500 shares at $27.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that OBERST STEPHEN J is holding 68,574 shares at $733,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corp. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 15.87, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.