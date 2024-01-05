Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has seen a 5.66% increase in the past week, with a -22.50% drop in the past month, and a -72.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.06% for OCEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for OCEA’s stock, with a -84.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OCEA is also noteworthy at -0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCEA is 8.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.89% of that float. The average trading volume of OCEA on January 05, 2024 was 325.16K shares.

OCEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) has decreased by -6.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-28 that Ocean Biomedical is a biotech company focused on generating lead candidates for clinical development. They have programs in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, fibrosis, and malaria. The company’s main target is Chi3l1, a protein associated with cancer, and has promising preclinical data, but no products in clinical trials yet.

OCEA Trading at -40.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.51%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCEA rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6266. In addition, Ocean Biomedical Inc. saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCEA

The total capital return value is set at -2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.91. Equity return is now at value -167.94, with -125.17 for asset returns.

Based on Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.