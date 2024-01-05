Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.55relation to previous closing price of 1.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that While the idea of plant-based food may not seem appetizing, its potential profits could be. In fact, by 2027, according to Research and Markets, the global plant-based food market could grow to about $75 billion by 2028 from $41.06 billion in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in Oatly Group AB ADR (NASDAQ: OTLY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.28.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OTLY is 553.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OTLY on January 05, 2024 was 4.66M shares.

OTLY’s Market Performance

OTLY stock saw an increase of -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.01% and a quarterly increase of 65.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.98% for Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for OTLY’s stock, with a -18.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OTLY Trading at 35.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +0.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +139.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2172. In addition, Oatly Group AB ADR saw 2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+9.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oatly Group AB ADR stands at -54.35. The total capital return value is set at -29.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.90. Equity return is now at value -33.06, with -19.00 for asset returns.

Based on Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY), the company’s capital structure generated 19.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.09. Total debt to assets is 12.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oatly Group AB ADR (OTLY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.