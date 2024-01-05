NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a -9.39% decrease in the past week, with a -11.47% drop in the past month, and a 1.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for NEXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for NEXT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) by analysts is $8.00, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 162.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.07% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of NEXT was 1.07M shares.

NEXT) stock’s latest price update

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.98 in relation to its previous close of 4.54. However, the company has experienced a -9.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NEXT Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares sank -8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXT starting from Bardin Hill Investment Partner, who sale 471,519 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bardin Hill Investment Partner now owns 11,208,389 shares of NextDecade Corporation, valued at $2,419,364 using the latest closing price.

Bardin Hill Investment Partner, the Director of NextDecade Corporation, sale 471,519 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Bardin Hill Investment Partner is holding 11,208,389 shares at $2,419,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.96. Equity return is now at value -13.86, with -3.23 for asset returns.

Based on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.