New York Times Co. (NYT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 47.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-04 that Generative-AI powerhouse OpenAI is in discussions with dozens of publishers to license their content, according to a report Thursday. “We are in the middle of many negotiations and discussions with many publishers.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYT is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NYT is $46.83, which is $0.14 above the current price. The public float for NYT is 159.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on January 05, 2024 was 1.24M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

The stock of New York Times Co. (NYT) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a 11.38% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for NYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for NYT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NYT Trading at 4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.79. In addition, New York Times Co. saw -4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $44.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 101,691 shares of New York Times Co., valued at $375,912 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of New York Times Co., sale 22,788 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 104,302 shares at $1,000,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Times Co. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 12.11, with 7.64 for asset returns.

Based on New York Times Co. (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Times Co. (NYT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.