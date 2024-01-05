NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.95 compared to its previous closing price of 10.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-19 that MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30am PT (10:30am ET) on Thursday, January 10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA as well as host investor meetings prior to and during the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ: NPCE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NPCE is 10.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NPCE on January 05, 2024 was 62.62K shares.

NPCE’s Market Performance

NPCE’s stock has seen a 9.84% increase for the week, with a 35.92% rise in the past month and a 40.76% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for NeuroPace Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.70% for NPCE’s stock, with a 82.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPCE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NPCE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NPCE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NPCE Trading at 32.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares surge +32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPCE rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +221.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, NeuroPace Inc saw 7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPCE starting from Morrell Martha, who sale 13,300 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Dec 27. After this action, Morrell Martha now owns 110,027 shares of NeuroPace Inc, valued at $134,648 using the latest closing price.

Morrell Martha, the Chief Medical Officer of NeuroPace Inc, sale 102 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Morrell Martha is holding 123,327 shares at $1,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.62 for the present operating margin

+71.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroPace Inc stands at -103.43. The total capital return value is set at -35.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.58. Equity return is now at value -126.82, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroPace Inc (NPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 200.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.73. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroPace Inc (NPCE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.