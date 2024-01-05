Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD)’s stock price has dropped by -17.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -47.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-18 that Loughborough, England, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present business updates and developments at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth in A.I., virtual conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc (NASDAQ: NMRD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NMRD is 14.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of NMRD was 155.38K shares.

NMRD’s Market Performance

NMRD stock saw a decrease of -47.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -52.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -68.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.89% for Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.03% for NMRD’s stock, with a -81.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at -52.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.41%, as shares sank -54.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD fell by -47.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1786. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc saw -51.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10803.78 for the present operating margin

-2492.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc stands at -18358.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4,516.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nemaura Medical Inc (NMRD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.