NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Stock Sees a-0.43 Decrease

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has gone down by -5.39% for the week, with a 4.06% rise in the past month and a -0.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for VYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.21% for VYX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VYX is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VYX is $19.54, which is $3.38 above than the current price. The public float for VYX is 134.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. The average trading volume of VYX on January 05, 2024 was 2.59M shares.

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 16.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-27 that On November 9, 2023, NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX, $16.19, Market Capitalisation: $2.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VYX Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from Reddy Kevin Michael, who purchase 6,250 shares at the price of $16.05 back on Dec 01. After this action, Reddy Kevin Michael now owns 15,646 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $100,312 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 32,100 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 32,100 shares at $497,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -0.82 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.