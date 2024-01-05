Navigating the Volatility of Toro Corp’s (TORO) Stock

In the past week, TORO stock has gone up by 12.62%, with a monthly gain of 26.39% and a quarterly surge of 3.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Toro Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.59% for TORO’s stock, with a 38.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

The public float for TORO is 9.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TORO on January 05, 2024 was 44.02K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TORO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO) has increased by 9.48 when compared to last closing price of 5.38.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that Toro Corp.’s stock TORO, +2.00% was up by 3.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the lawn mower company’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analyst estimates. The Toro said its fourth-quarter net income fell 40% to $70.3 million, or 67 cents a share, from $117.6 million, or $1.12 a share in the year-ago quarter.

TORO Trading at 33.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares surge +27.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +12.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +234.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Toro Corp saw 19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toro Corp (TORO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.