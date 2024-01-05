Navigating the Volatility of Monday.Com Ltd’s (MNDY) Stock

In the past week, MNDY stock has gone down by -6.31%, with a monthly decline of -2.12% and a quarterly surge of 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Monday.Com Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for MNDY’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MNDY is 27.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNDY on January 05, 2024 was 905.40K shares.

MNDY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) has increased by 3.92 when compared to last closing price of 172.10.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that Seeking Alpha welcomes 25 new analysts who have published their first articles in December 2023. The new analysts cover a wide range of areas of interest, including long/short equity, growth, tech, value, and more. We’ve compiled all of their firsts here for your review and to showcase the new perspectives being offered on the platform. We’ve added a summary table this time as well.

MNDY Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNDY fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.10. In addition, Monday.Com Ltd saw -4.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.29 for the present operating margin

+87.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monday.Com Ltd stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -20.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.99. Equity return is now at value -2.22, with -1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.