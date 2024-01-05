National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen a -4.67% decrease in the past week, with a 11.47% gain in the past month, and a 30.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for NSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for NSA’s stock, with a 12.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Right Now?

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NSA is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NSA is $35.67, which is -$3.51 below the current price. The public float for NSA is 76.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on January 05, 2024 was 795.89K shares.

NSA) stock’s latest price update

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 40.34. However, the company has seen a -4.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that The REIT sector averaged a +9.50% total return in November, but remains in negative territory year to date (-2.27%). Large cap REITs (+11.54%) outperformed again in November. Micro caps (+3.30%) finally had a month in the black, but continue to badly underperform their larger peers. 90.2% of REIT securities had a positive total return in November, but only 42.5% are in the black year to date.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NSA Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA fell by -4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.66. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Dec 11. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,027,726 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $237,250 using the latest closing price.

Nordhagen Arlen Dale, the Vice Chairperson of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 10,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Nordhagen Arlen Dale is holding 4,029,626 shares at $359,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.