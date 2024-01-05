Natera Inc (NTRA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTRA is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTRA is $73.71, which is $14.02 above the current price. The public float for NTRA is 111.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRA on January 05, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.81relation to previous closing price of 59.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that Natera is a leading company in the field of molecular diagnostics, capitalizing on the growing potential and widespread application in modern healthcare. The company has a proven track record and established trust in the technology, offering investors an opportunity to monetize population cancer screening and diagnostics. Natera stands at the forefront of the transformative shift in non-invasive prenatal screening and has the potential to tap into its growing potential.

NTRA’s Market Performance

Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.64% gain in the past month and a 38.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for NTRA’s stock, with a 17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $85 based on the research report published on December 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NTRA Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.58. In addition, Natera Inc saw -4.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Brophy Michael Burkes, who sale 1,377 shares at the price of $62.29 back on Dec 29. After this action, Brophy Michael Burkes now owns 64,810 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $85,773 using the latest closing price.

Chapman Steven Leonard, the CEO AND PRESIDENT of Natera Inc, sale 2,604 shares at $63.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Chapman Steven Leonard is holding 172,348 shares at $164,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -66.79. The total capital return value is set at -48.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -87.12, with -40.67 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 63.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.74. Total debt to assets is 31.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Natera Inc (NTRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.