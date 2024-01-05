Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has increased by 4.37 when compared to last closing price of 3.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that The Japanese financial group will boost its stake in a peer. It has signed a deal that will give it 49% of Rakuten Securities.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) is above average at 10.00x. The 36-month beta value for MFG is also noteworthy at 0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MFG is $2890.71, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for MFG is 12.68B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of MFG on January 05, 2024 was 782.64K shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG stock saw an increase of 3.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.51% and a quarterly increase of 5.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.43% for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for MFG’s stock, with a 11.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.64. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 517.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 18.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.