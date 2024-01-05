Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for MNMD is 25.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNMD on January 05, 2024 was 502.79K shares.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD)’s stock price has soared by 6.41 in relation to previous closing price of 3.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

MNMD’s Market Performance

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has experienced a 0.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.82% rise in the past month, and a 25.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.35% for MNMD’s stock, with a 9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MNMD Trading at 24.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares surge +9.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.51. In addition, Mind Medicine Inc saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 13,237 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Dec 26. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 596,721 shares of Mind Medicine Inc, valued at $48,050 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Dan, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine Inc, sale 6,774 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Karlin Dan is holding 365,030 shares at $24,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -43.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -61.52, with -47.62 for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.