MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTG is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTG is $19.69, which is $0.4 above the current price. The public float for MTG is 274.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on January 05, 2024 was 1.76M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has increased by 0.78 when compared to last closing price of 19.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Better pricing, product redesigns, technological advancement, high inflation and rate rise are expected to aid multiline insurers like MET, AIG, HIG, MTG and CNO.

MTG’s Market Performance

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has experienced a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.59% rise in the past month, and a 14.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for MTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for MTG’s stock, with a 17.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MTG Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +9.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 11.61 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corp (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.