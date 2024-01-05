Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has plunged by -4.33 when compared to previous closing price of 57.95, but the company has seen a -5.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-01 that You can go small or you can go big, but ahead of market ambiguities, investors may be best served with mid-cap stocks. Sure, the sector might sound a bit boring.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is above average at 7.87x. The 36-month beta value for MTDR is also noteworthy at 3.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTDR is $73.53, which is $18.09 above than the current price. The public float for MTDR is 109.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on January 05, 2024 was 1.33M shares.

MTDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has seen a -5.99% decrease in the past week, with a -3.80% drop in the past month, and a 2.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for MTDR’s stock, with a 1.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MTDR Trading at -4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.21. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Appel Shelley F, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $52.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Appel Shelley F now owns 54,708 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $26,490 using the latest closing price.

PARKER TIMOTHY E., the Director of Matador Resources Co, purchase 5,000 shares at $52.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that PARKER TIMOTHY E. is holding 79,257 shares at $260,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.37 for the present operating margin

+63.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at +37.98. The total capital return value is set at 46.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.37. Equity return is now at value 25.92, with 13.27 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.24. Total debt to assets is 21.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.