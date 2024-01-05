Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRVI is 109.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRVI on January 05, 2024 was 2.59M shares.

MRVI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 6.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of November.

MRVI’s Market Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has seen a -4.95% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 17.66% gain in the past month and a -34.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for MRVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for MRVI’s stock, with a -39.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MRVI Trading at 7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +21.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.09 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.