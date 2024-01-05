Manchester United Plc. (MANU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manchester United Plc. (MANU) is $20.17, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 50.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MANU on January 05, 2024 was 1.10M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 19.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-27 that Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) holds the ability to force Jim Ratcliffe to divest his ownership in the club within the first 18 months of finalising the deal, new filings revealed. The conditions required to trigger this provision were not specified.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.29% and a quarterly rise of 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Manchester United Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.67% for MANU’s stock, with a -2.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MANU Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares surge +2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.78. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.54 for the present operating margin

-4.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -4.42. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value -23.81, with -2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 598.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.68. Total debt to assets is 47.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 495.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.