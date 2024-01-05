Make Informed Decisions with Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Updates

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has gone down by -3.56% for the week, with a 4.67% rise in the past month and a 11.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for DOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for DOC’s stock, with a -2.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Right Now?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 66.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by analysts is $13.90, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 235.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On January 05, 2024, the average trading volume of DOC was 2.66M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has jumped by 0.54 compared to previous close of 12.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT that owns and leases medical properties, with 95% of its properties currently leased. The company has experienced significant growth, increasing its portfolio from $124 million to $5.8 billion since its IPO. Potential risks include the loss of REIT designation and potential cuts to doctors’ reimbursements, but the company is proactive in mitigating these risks.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DOC Trading at 8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Hall Amy M, who sale 4,001 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Dec 08. After this action, Hall Amy M now owns 35,824 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $50,333 using the latest closing price.

Becker Laurie P, the SVP – Controller of Physicians Realty Trust, sale 22,322 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Becker Laurie P is holding 55,776 shares at $300,677 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.65, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.