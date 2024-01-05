Make Informed Decisions with Guardant Health Inc (GH) Stock Updates

The stock of Guardant Health Inc (GH) has seen a -10.14% decrease in the past week, with a -6.50% drop in the past month, and a -10.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for GH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.31% for GH’s stock, with a -15.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a "buy," 3 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for GH is $46.56, which is $21.38 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 114.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume for GH on January 05, 2024 was 1.60M shares.

GH stock's latest price update

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.79 in relation to its previous close of 25.38. However, the company has experienced a -10.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-20 that Shares of Guardant Health Inc. GH, +2.50% dropped 9.5% premarket on Wednesday after the company said late Tuesday that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will review its colorectal cancer screening test early next year. Guardant earlier this year sought FDA premarket approval for the product, a blood-based test called Shield.

GH Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -4.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.10. In addition, Guardant Health Inc saw -6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Joyce Meghan V., who sale 100 shares at the price of $26.34 back on Dec 04. After this action, Joyce Meghan V. now owns 4,422 shares of Guardant Health Inc, valued at $2,634 using the latest closing price.

Kalia Kumud, the Chief Information Officer of Guardant Health Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $26.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kalia Kumud is holding 5,926 shares at $152,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -218.88, with -24.71 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Guardant Health Inc (GH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.